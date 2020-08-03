Arsenal in talks to sign Chelsea’s Willian

Arsenal are in talks to sign Willian from Chelsea as a free agent this summer, according to The Guardian.

The 32-year-old Brazilian’s contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season, which, for Chelsea, is practically certain to come this week after their second-leg clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16; they lost the first leg 0-3 at home.

Talks between Willian and Chelsea about an extension have been reported throughout the 2019/20 season, but it seems the two parties have been unable to find common ground regarding the duration of the proposed new deal. Willian wants three years, Chelsea are prepared to offer no more than two. The rigidness in their stance of long-term contracts not being offered to players over 30 has been documented before.

Meanwhile, Arsenal apparently don’t mind having the experienced winger, a two-time Premier League winner, signing a three-year deal.

Willian is reluctant to make his final decision before the game against Bayern on Saturday, in which he is likely to take part after Christian Pulisic pulled his hamstring in the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.