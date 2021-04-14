Balogun to sign new Arsenal contract

After several months of talks and persuasions, Folarin Balogun has decided to sign a new contract with Arsenal and recommit his services to the club for the next four years, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Italian transfer specialist says the deal is done, though Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta only confirms the agreement is ‘close’ at the moment.

The 19-year-old forward apparently had 15 offers for a free transfer. The most lucrative one came from Bayer Leverkusen, and it was a very real possibility given how fertile the Bundesliga pitches have been recently for the development of young players. However, Arteta and Arsenal technical director Edu did their best and managed to convince Balogun to stay put.